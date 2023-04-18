Mohali cops swoop down on Sector 89 house

Mohali, April 17
In a swift operation, heavy police force swooped down on a house in Sector 89 here this evening.
Armed police personnel cordoned off the house and held an investigation for around two hours.
Sources said a couple was under the scanner. However, cops remained tight-lipped.
DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “A search operation was carried out.”
On Sunday, the police had carried out an intensive cordon and search operation (CASO) with the Rapid Action Force and checked houses, fields and abandoned structures in the Sadar Kurali area.
SP (Rural) Navpreet Singh Virk said, “Every week CASO operations are carried out in different parts of the district to nab NDPS suspects and recover weapons. We checked the Sadar Kurali area and scanned some houses.”
On being asked by mediapersons whether the search operation was carried out in relation to the arrest of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, Virk had said, “It is not specifically for that reason only. Search operations are being carried out regularly and will continue in future also.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud orders release of two IAS ...