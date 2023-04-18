Mohali cops swoop down on Sector 89 house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 17

In a swift operation, heavy police force swooped down on a house in Sector 89 here this evening.

Armed police personnel cordoned off the house and held an investigation for around two hours.

Sources said a couple was under the scanner. However, cops remained tight-lipped.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “A search operation was carried out.”

On Sunday, the police had carried out an intensive cordon and search operation (CASO) with the Rapid Action Force and checked houses, fields and abandoned structures in the Sadar Kurali area.

SP (Rural) Navpreet Singh Virk said, “Every week CASO operations are carried out in different parts of the district to nab NDPS suspects and recover weapons. We checked the Sadar Kurali area and scanned some houses.”

On being asked by mediapersons whether the search operation was carried out in relation to the arrest of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, Virk had said, “It is not specifically for that reason only. Search operations are being carried out regularly and will continue in future also.”