Mohali court junks hospital director's pre-arrest bail plea

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

A local court today dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Indus International Hospital, Dera Bassi, clinical director Surinder Pal Singh Bedi in the alleged kidney sale racket case registered on March 21.

On April 25, the police had booked Bedi, the chairperson of the transplant authorisation board, which cleared 33 cases of organ transplant in the private hospital in the past two years.

Sources said the anesthesiologist had not reported to work at the hospital for the past sometime. Already, hospital coordinator Abhishek and middleman Raj Narayan have been arrested in the alleged organ trade case registered at the Dera Bassi police station on March 18.

As many as seven cases of illegal kidney transplantation with donors and recipients from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Banur, Kurukshetra, Bareilly and Meerut have been found involved in the alleged racket by forging documents to show blood relations between the donor and recipient for monetary gains.