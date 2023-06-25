Mohali crowned inter-district U-19 champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Mohali won the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy by registering a 481-run win over Moga at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium.

Batting first, Mohali lads posted 480 runs in 142.5 overs. Dushyant Singh remained the main scorer for the side as he scored 188 off 254 balls, Bikramjeet Singh (55), Sourish Sanwal (40), Aryan Bhatia (41), Vishavjeet Singh (35), Kijot Singh (33), Rizu Srivastava (27) and Kabir Shergil (25) were other contributors to the total. Shubham Rana picked a five-wicket haul for 162 runs, while Prathamjot Singh, Siddharth Sharma, Abhikaran Singh and Tanveer Monga took one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, Moga lads were bundled out for mere 87 runs in 41.5 overs. Prathamjot Singh (21) was the leading scorer for the side, while Gubaljeet Singh and Harpreet Singh added 17 runs each. Aryaman Singh was the pick of bowlers as he grabbed 5/28, while Bhatia (2/8) and Himanshu Mashi (2/22) also picked two wickets each for the bowling side.

In the second innings, Mohali declared their innings at 238/9 in 73 overs. Dushyant once again remained the main man by scoring 67 runs, while Srivastava added 53 runs and Ikjot scored 28 runs. Monga claimed three wickets, while Prathamjot and Siddarth Sharma accounted for two each. Rana and Manveer Singh claimed one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 719 runs, Moga lads were all out at 150 runs in 44.2 overs. Vansh Goyal (62) and Siddarth Sharma (23) were the most successful scorers for Moga. Mashi picked 6/45 and Srivastava claimed 2/19 for the bowling side. Aryaman Singh and Kabir Shergil took one wicket each.