Mohali DAC, Dera Bassi SDM office among power defaulters

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 31

The District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Mohali, SDM office complex in Dera Bassi, several water supply department offices, government schools, police stations and other government departments figure on the list of defaulters who have failed to clear longstanding power dues.

According to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Sub-Division Office under the Distribution Circle Mohali, the outstanding amount runs into lakhs of rupees.

Ashwani Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Mohali Circle, said: “The PSPCL has now initiated an action plan to recover the dues from defaulters falling under the domestic (DS), non-residential/commercial (NRS) and industrial categories.”

“As many as 117 power connections of defaulters in various categories having outstanding amount of more than Rs 1 lakh were disconnected on October 28 and dues worth Rs 1.40 crore recovered from such consumers across all categories,” he said.

The PSPCL Mohali distribution circle also considered a huge outstanding amount pending against government connections and final disconnection notices had now been served.

The government connections except those of essential services such as hospitals and waterworks, etc. having dues would be disconnected after a 10 day-notice period in case the outstanding amount was not deposited in favour of the PSPCL, the officials cautioned.

Recently, the DAC Mohali had figured on the list of defaulters of property tax of the Municipal Corporation.

#dera bassi #Mohali