Mohali DC directs officials to use biometrics for attendance

Dera Bassi, December 27

In order to check the working of field officials, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain inspected SDM office, tehsil office, sub registrar office and BDPO office in Dera Bassi sub division.

She instructed that the staff while leaving office for field duty must lodge an entry in the movement register. She ordered to start biometrics at the offices so that the presence of office staff could be ensured in time besides monitoring their attendance. She insisted upon making sure that nobody faces any difficulty in offices. The DC ordered the officials to resolve the problems of senior citizens on priority. The DC also interacted with the people present at the tehsil office and issued necessary directions to the officials to dispose of their problems. She asked them to set up a waiting hall, meeting hall and parking lot to facilitate the visitors.

In addition, the BDPO was asked to fill up the vacant posts of MGNREGA staff and office staff. She instructed the officials and employees to settle the outstanding works related to the office including MGNREGA as soon as possible. She also inspected the records of the office. The officials and employees were directed to reach the office on time and do their work with honesty.

Reviews progress of development works

The Mohali Administration on Wednesday reviewed the rural development works and directed the Rural Development and Panchayat Department officials to expedite the completion of the construction of 129 playgrounds in the district

