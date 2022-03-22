Mohali DC inspects office of Tehsildar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 21

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia today inspected the offices of the Tehsildar and the Registrar at the District Administrative Complex here to review the services provided under the Right to Service Act in the government offices.

The Deputy Commissioner took details of all receipts from the staff, pending cases under the Right to Service Act, periodic entries, collected fees and other expenses. She directed all staff to give priority to the work of public interest. She directed that the registry should be given only to the buyer. At the same time, the mobile number of the buyer and seller should be recorded on the registry.

She also asked to post the schedule and details of fees on the notice board for providing all services. According to the mobile numbers entered in the vassals by the Deputy Commissioner, two or three persons were contacted on their mobiles and asked if they had received the copy of the vassals within the stipulated time. They did not face any difficulty.