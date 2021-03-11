Mohali DC Amit Talwar opens reforestation drive

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 22

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar inaugurated a tree plantation drive in the Mullanpur area in New Chandigarh in which more than 2,000 saplings were planted by the RoundGlass Foundation team and its volunteers to mark the Earth Day today.

Addressing the gathering Talwar said, “On the occasion of Earth Day I am delighted to launch a tree plantation drive at Mullanpur. Through this tree plantation drive, we will plant 2,000 trees of various varieties, including those native to Punjab. This and more such initiatives will help to correct the ecological imbalances and help enhance the wellbeing of our planet. We are delighted to partner with RoundGlass Foundation for this initiative.” He expressed his wish of collaborating with RoundGlass Foundation in the future to plant 100 more mini forests in Mohali district.

RoundGlass Foundation leader, Vishal Chowla, said with the support of the administration, we can undertake more such initiatives in the future and keep working towards the goal of a greener, more vibrant Punjab. He said the foundation launched the plantation for Punjab initiative in 2018 to restore Punjab’s green cover, which is currently less than four per cent of its geographical area. The vision is to plant one billion trees in the state. The foundation has already planted more than six lakh trees in around 500 mini forests in more than 700 villages in Punjab, he added.

Blossoms Sen Sec School

Patiala: Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, observed Earth Day-2022 with the theme ‘Invest in our planet’. The day aims to raise awareness among the students about climate change and global warming. Students made posters, planted saplings in the school.