Mohali DC orders probe in drowning case

Mohali, December 26

A three-year-old boy, identified as Krishna, reportedly died after falling in an underground water tank of a house in Sector 78, Mohali, on December 23. When the boy was nowhere to be found, his father Nand Kishore raised alarm around 9 am, following which a search was launched.

Taking serious note of the accidental death of a toddler after drowning in an underground water tank of an under-construction house, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain asked Mohali SDM Chandrajyoti Singh to investigate the matter.

The DC said it was a tragic incident in which a labourer lost his son. The SDM visited the site with District Child Protection Officer for further investigation. She said relief to the victim family would be provided through Red Cross and CM Relief Fund.

