Mohali DC orders probe in drowning case

Mohali, December 26
A three-year-old boy, identified as Krishna, reportedly died after falling in an underground water tank of a house in Sector 78, Mohali, on December 23. When the boy was nowhere to be found, his father Nand Kishore raised alarm around 9 am, following which a search was launched.
Taking serious note of the accidental death of a toddler after drowning in an underground water tank of an under-construction house, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain asked Mohali SDM Chandrajyoti Singh to investigate the matter.
The DC said it was a tragic incident in which a labourer lost his son. The SDM visited the site with District Child Protection Officer for further investigation. She said relief to the victim family would be provided through Red Cross and CM Relief Fund.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...