Mohali DC orders testing in two shifts

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 13

In view of delay in receiving the reports of Covid-19 tests, the district administration today issued instructions to carry out the work in two shifts.

Issuing instructions to speed up the work at Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) and other labs, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the report of each test must be received before 24 hours so that a patient could be isolated from others in time, which would help prevent the further spread of the virus.

An official spokesman said the DC held a meeting with the Civil Surgeon and PBTI officials after the reports of delay in Covid test reports were received.

Earlier, the PBTI lab was functional from 9 am to 5 pm, but now it will work in two shifts till 8 pm.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the district health authorities to increase Covid testing.

The district today reported 65 fresh cases of the infection.

Take precautions, advises P’kula DC

Panchkula: With the number of coronavirus cases growing, District Magistrate Dr Priyanka Soni on Thursday appealed to residents of the district to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, maintain cleanliness, follow social distance and use masks in public places. She said the Covid situation was under control in the district, but people should still follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. TNS