Mohali DC reviews functioning of Aam Aadmi Clinic

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today reviewed the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 5, here.

The clinic staff discussed the registration of patients online, medical check-ups and lab tests with DC Jain.

Dr Girish Dogra briefed the DC about the facilities available at the Aam Aadmi Clinic. He was asked to ensure medical check-ups and the availability of medicines for the patients. The DC stressed that an Aam Aadmi Clinic must provide hassle-free and quality treatment and test facilities to the common man.

She noted that about 34 such clinics have been providing free treatment, medicines and tests to the district residents.

She also interacted with some visitors at the clinic and asked them how they felt the functioning of the clinic could be enhanced.

Clinic in-charge Dr Parul Guglani, Pharmacy Officer Rupinder Kaur and Clinical Assistant Praveen Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Ensure availability of medicines: DC

Dr Girish Dogra briefed the DC about the facilities available at the Aam Aadmi Clinic. He was asked to ensure medical check-ups and the availability of medicines for the patients. The DC stressed that an Aam Aadmi Clinic must provide hassle-free and quality treatment and test facilities to the common man

#Mohali