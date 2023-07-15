Mohali DC reviews restoration works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 14

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain visited the waterlogged areas of Kharar subdivision to take stock of water drainage works.

She said the work of draining out water from the basement of One World Society of Kharar was underway. Water pumps and fire tenders had been engaged for the work. The basement was submerged in about 11 ft of water. The entire rainwater would be drained out by tomorrow.

Along with this, the work of increasing the capacity of the drainage channel of the national highway is also going on. The drainage of water from the basement of Ansal API has been completed now. Due to water inundation in its basement, electrical panels had become wet. These are being dried.

Jain also visited ward number 11 and Siswan Chowk of Kurali where she asked GMADA and NHAI to get the 200 ft culvert cleaned.

Officials asked GMADA to remove encroachments along the Siswan reservoir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann, Kharar SDM Ravinder Singh and EO Bhupinder Singh were also present.

#Kharar #Mohali