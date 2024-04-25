Mohali DC visits Kharar mandi to review wheat procurement, lifting

Tribune News Srevice

Mohali, April 24

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain visited Kharar Mandi and took stock of the ongoing wheat procurement operations today. She assured the Arhtiyas (Commission Agents) of time-bound clearance of the wheat stacks.

The DC said that in the wake of the space crunch in the Kharar Mandi, the administration would raise the issue with the Mandi Board about setting up another mandi. A procurement review meeting was being held regularly to resolve the local-level issue, she added. DC Jain also said the Markfed district manager has been asked to focus on the Kharar Mandi till the clearance of wheat sacks by accelerating the lifting with additional transportation mechanisms.

She said the district has recorded an arrival of 81,987 MT, adding that 81,085 MT has been purchased so far. She said out of this, 29,043 MT have been lifted, and a total of Rs 156.46 crore has been paid to the farmers till today. DC Jain said in the Kharar Mandi that the total arrival has been recorded at 7,818 MT, out of which 7,798 MT have been procured, adding that 4,271 MT of procured wheat have been lifted so far.

