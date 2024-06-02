Mohali DEO dances with girls at Phase 5 Government School

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

District Election Officer Aashika Jain cast her vote at the Phase 5 Government High School. She danced with the girls who were performing Gidha and celebrated the festival of democracy with joy.

The DEO said all the necessary arrangements were in place at 825 booths (including 7 auxiliary booths), and voters began queuing up at the polling booths in the morning due to the heat wave.

The DEO interacted with the staff deputed at the school, including booth-level officers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, volunteers and members of the SVEEP team. She appreciated the efforts that everyone put into helping voters who visited the booths.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Mohali