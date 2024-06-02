Mohali DEO dances with girls at Phase 5 Government School

Mohali, June 1
District Election Officer Aashika Jain cast her vote at the Phase 5 Government High School. She danced with the girls who were performing Gidha and celebrated the festival of democracy with joy.
The DEO said all the necessary arrangements were in place at 825 booths (including 7 auxiliary booths), and voters began queuing up at the polling booths in the morning due to the heat wave.
The DEO interacted with the staff deputed at the school, including booth-level officers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, volunteers and members of the SVEEP team. She appreciated the efforts that everyone put into helping voters who visited the booths.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...