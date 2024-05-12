Mohali Deputy Mayor intensifies Vijay Inder Singla’s election campaign

Mohali, May 11
MC Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi held a meeting with Congress workers today to intensify the election campaign of Anandpur Sahib party candidate Vijay Inder Singla.
Bedi said, “We will work for Singla’s victory with diligence. Due to his work, a cancer hospital was built at Sangrur, a PGI centre was established and a synthetic track was also set up for athletes in Sangrur.”
