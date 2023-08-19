Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 18

More than eight months after the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha pitched tents near the YPS Chowk on the Chandigarh-Mohali border, the set-up remains intact even as the number of protesters seeking Bandi Singhs’ release has dwindled.

On Friday evening, there were a few protesters at the venue. The langar and congregation area, however, continues to remain operational. There is no dearth of electricity and water supply. Private vehicles and temporary structures too continue to occupy a large area.

They are seeking release of Sikh prisoners, besides justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents in Faridkot

The Punjab and Haryana High Court yesterday gave a “last opportunity” to the Mohali administration and the morcha to resolve the issue. Acting on a PIL, the court made it clear that all steps were required to be taken by the respondents to ensure that none of the roads leading to Chandigarh from Mohali district was, in any manner, allowed to be obstructed or hindered.

Gurcharan Singh, who is leading the protest, said, “The governments should talk to us and resolve our grievances. We are hopeful that within the next five-six days something will come out.”

Protesters say the number of people at the site keeps varying due to several reasons, but once a call is given, a huge gathering comes in support as was visible during the protest rally on August 15.

Locals feel apart from restricting the protesters from both sides after a clash broke out between morcha activists and police officials while the former headed towards Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh, the Mohali and UT police have not taken any action to clear the blockade of the Sector 51-Mataur road. As a result, commuters continue to face inconvenience.

