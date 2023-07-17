Mohali dist hospitals to open at 8 am as before

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 16

There has been no change in the timings of government hospitals in the district as these will open at 8 am and close at 2 pm as before. However, all offices under the District Health Department will open at 9 am and close at 5 pm from July 17, said Civil Surgeon Mahesh Kumar.

Dr Mahesh Kumar said these hospitals included the District Hospital, Mohali; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kharar and Dera Bassi; Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, sub-centres, Health and Wellness Centres, Aam Aadmi Clinics and ESI Hospitals across the district.

All offices of the Health Department such as the Civil Surgeon’s office in Mohali and the ones inside the hospitals will now remain operational from 9 am to 5 pm. The Emergency services in hospitals will continue 24 hours as before.

In view of the summer season, the Punjab Government had notified the office hours from 7-30 am to 2 pm from May 2 to July 15. The summer (April 15 to October 15) timings for government hospitals are from 8 am to 2 pm, winter timings (October 15 to April 15) from 9 am to 3 pm every year.

