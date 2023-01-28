Mohali district gets 14 Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

As many as 14 Aam Aadmi Clinics were launched in the district on Thursday, taking the overall count to 28.

In Mohali, three clinics were opened at Phase 1, 9 and 11. Three clinics were opened at Boothgarh, Khijrabad and Palheri in Boothgarh block. Three clinics were operationalised at Pandwala, Baltana and Preet Colony in Dera Bassi block and five in Gharuan block — at Chandon, Gharuan, Mullanpur Garibdas, Nayagaon and Mundi Kharar.

A health official said, “Six more clinics will be operational soon..”

MLA Kulwant Singh, who inaugurated an Aam Aadmi Clinic at Phase 11 here, said people get best health services free of cost at Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state. Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said these clinics were equipped with modern facilities.

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann inaugurated the clinics at Mullanpur Garibdas, Nayagaon and Khijrabad villages. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa inaugurated the clinics in Baltana, Preet Colony and Pandwala. He said the clinic in Basoli would be operational soon.