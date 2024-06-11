Mohali district’s wait for mechanical sweeping gets longer

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

It seems that it may still take months for mechanical sweeping to get underway in Mohali. Indications are that the work may not begin before the monsoon, and MC officials are tightlipped about it.

“The four mechanical sweeping machines, to be imported, are still a month’s time away from reaching the country. Following this, the Customs clearance will take another month or so. As of now, only two machines of the total four are being imported,” an official said.

Mohali Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written a letter to Municipal Corporation Commissioner Navjot Kaur demanding a notice to Global Waste Management Company for not starting mechanical sweeping. Along with this, the Deputy Mayor has demanded action against the contractor concerned for lack of sanitation on A and B roads.

“There are heaps of garbage on A and B roads. Labour is not being provided by the contractor as per the tender on A and B roads. The municipal corporation is already short on labour and the safai karamchari union of the municipal corporation has reportedly refused to clean A and B roads due to which the sanitation situation has worsened. Action should be taken against this contractor as well as alternative arrangements should be made as the image of the city is being compromised due to the garbage spread on the main roads,” he said.

Bedi said due to the monsoon rains in the coming days, all this dirt will go into the road gullies and those will be choked. This will lead to the problem of water filling on the roads and in people’s houses, for which the entire responsibility will be on the municipal corporation.

