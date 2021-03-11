Mohali DLSA observes No-Tobacco Day

Mohali, May 31
On the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, and under the able guidance of Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), SAS Nagar, an awareness programme was organised by the authority at Government Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi. Baljinder Singh Maan, Secretary, DLSA, made aware the students regarding ill-effects of tobacco on human health. The students were educated about the legislation made for the prevention of use and sale of tobacco to children and about “No smoking zones”.
Besides, an anti-tobacco campaign was held by the authority from May 24 to 30 in schools through its legal literacy clubs. Competitions in declamation, painting, poster making and essay writing were held.
