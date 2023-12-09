Mohali DLSA to hold Lok Adalat today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 8

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will hold National Lok Adalat in the Sessions Division, Mohali, tomorrow.

As many as 22 Benches will take up pre-litigative and pending cases at the Lok Adalat, which will be held under the leadership of Harpal Singh, District & Sessions Judge. While 14 Benches are being constituted at the district headquarter, four each will be set up in Kharar and Dera Bassi for settlement of cases.

Criminal compoundable offences, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, matters related to electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits and other civil cases would be taken up by the Benches.

Baljinder Singh Maan, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Mohali, urged people to settle their cases through Lok Adalat as it would be a win-win situation for both parties. He said the decision of a case settled in Lok Adalat was final and no appeal could be filed against it.

