Mohali: Doctor rapes mentally challenged woman

Mohali, May 12

The police have booked a doctor for allegedly raping a mentally challenged elderly woman at his clinic in Handesara village in an inebriated condition on Tuesday night. He has been identified as Dr Shubhankar Vishwas.

The Handesra police have registered a case against the doctor under Section 376 of the IPC.

Investigating officer (IO) Parveen Kaur said Chhotu Singh (30), a resident of Jaula Khurd, in his complaint, stated that on May 10, he was roaming outside his office after having dinner. He said when he reached the shop of Baljeet Chand around 9.30 pm, he heard shrieks of a woman from the nearby clinic of Dr Vishwas. He immediately called his friends Parminder and Jaswinder. They tried to open the door of the clinic, but it was locked from inside. When they repeatedly knocked at the door, the doctor opened it. He said they saw an elderly retarded woman in the room, who said the doctor was raping her. He alleged that at the time of the incident, the doctor was drunk and fled from the spot. The victim was dropped at the village sarpanch’s house.

The IO said the doctor was at large and raids were being conducted to nab him. She said efforts were being made to contact the family of the victim, who was at present staying at the sarpanch’s house.