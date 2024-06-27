Mohali Dy Mayor, councillors protest stalemate over dumping of garbage

Mohali, June 26
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, former deputy mayor and councillor Manjeet Sethi, councillor Pramod Mitra and others today staged a demonstration and burnt an effigy of bureaucracy to protest the stalemate over the garbage dumping site, at the Phase 3/5 traffic lights here today.
“The bureaucracy has proved to be a complete failure in the matter of waste management. The situation has become worse. Heaps of garbage have come across the city due to the stopping of dumping of garbage in the dumping ground. Garbage-laden trolleys are parked across the city and garbage is strewn outside all resource management centres,” Bedi said.
If the government and administrative officials did not take any step to manage the waste of Mohali, he would observe hunger strike apart from taking part in protests and dharnas, he said.
Sethi, who was also present on the occasion, said bureaucracy should immediately wake up from its sleep and resolve the issue.
Mitra said due to piles of garbage everywhere, the environment was also being vitiated and pollution was spreading. The authorities should take immediate action and end the matter.
Former president of Ramgarhia Sabha Mohali and Akali leader Karam Singh Babra demanded from the Punjab government that strict action should be taken against the officials who failed in the management of waste in Mohali.
