Mohali Dy Mayor pitches for extending MC limits

Mohali, September 28

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to the Minister of Local Government and the Principal Secretary of the department requesting implementation of the extension in the boundary of the Mohali MC and notify the resolution passed by the civic body in this regard.

Bedi said in an MC meeting on June 28, 2021, the limits of the civic body were increased by passing a resolution. As per the resolution, several areas, including Balongi and Balongi Colony, Sector 118, Sector 119 (except Ballo Majra village), Bar Majra and Bar Majra Colony, Baliali and Green Enclave, were included in the Mohali MC limits. Consensus resolutions of the village panchayats to be included in the MC limits were also taken.

Bedi said village panchayat elections were on the cards. If village panchayats were elected and later these were included in the MC following delimitation, the time and money spent on the polls would go waste. In such a scenario, a decision should be taken immediately to increase the limit of the Mohali MC and its notification should be issued.

As required by the Local Government Department, the MC had prepared the maps and sent it to the department. He said the department had sought objections from the people of Mohali in this regard. The process was completed and a report sent to the government. However, after the change of the government, the matter was put on a back burner. Neither the new demarcation was implemented nor it was revoked, he added.

