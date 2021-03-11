Mohali: ED raid on Bajwa Developers

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house and office of Bajwa Developers’ managing director Jarnail Singh Bajwa in Sector 71, Mohali, and Sunny Enclave, Kharar. The officials, who came in two private vehicles, reached the spot around 8 am and carried on the raid till the evening. They did not disclose the purpose of the visit. TNS

Retired Captain duped of Rs 51 lakh

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a Sector 38 resident for duping a former Captain of Rs 51 lakh. According to the police, Capt Bhagat Singh (retd), 78, alleged that Sanjay Verma (55) lured him with good returns on investment, but later refused to return the money. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Cleanliness drive held at RBU

Mohali: A cleanliness drive was organised by students and staff of the Rayat Bahra University on Friday to mark World Environment Day on the theme, “Towards a Cleaner Environment and Strong Democracy”. A tree-plantation programme was inaugurated by Dr Parvinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, along with Prof AS Chahal, chief coordinator; and Dr Simerjit Kaur, Dean of Student Welfare; BS Bains, Director (Administration); and Dr Kavita, NSS programme officer. TNS

Young Founders Summit begins

Chandigarh: A three-day boot camp, Young Founders Summit, which kicked off in the tricity on Friday, has been aimed at tapping the entrepreneurial skills of students from Class IX to XII. It is a platform where young changemakers will come forward to give their ideas and work on these in a team, ultimately, collaborating into a real business with the help of right resources. It is the brainchild of 21-year-old Navya Mehta, a graduate from the Kelley School of Business, US. TNS

Chess tourney tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Black Bishop club is organising its 1st one-day chess tournament on June 5 (Sunday) at Mahajan Bhawan in sector 37-C here. A chess enthusiast and Income Tax official, Puneet Kumar, has sponsored the cash prizes and the trophy for the winners in different categories, said Chief Arbiter Gurjeet Singh. Entries can be sent to Gurjeet Singh (9914555373). TNS

Phone recovered from jail inmate

Chandigarh: The Burail jail authorities recovered a mobile phone from a gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide, Manjeet, alias Mota, alias Rahul. Sources said the jail authorities had information about Manjeet using a mobile phone following which a surprise check of cell number 9 was conducted on June 2 and a Nokia phone with a SIM card was recovered. Manjeet had concealed it in his underwear. Manjeet is an undertrial in a murder case. TNS

Youth held for jewellery theft

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old youth has been arrested for committing a theft at a relative’s house. The complainant, Sandeep Kaur of Sector 29, stated that her sister’s husband Pritpal Singh, a resident of Jalandhar district, had come to stay at her house since her father was admitted to the PGI. She alleged that on May 25, Pritpal stole a gold necklace, a pair of gold earrings, two gold rings and two gold bangles from her house. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station on June 2.