Mohali: ED raid on Bajwa Developers

Mohali: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house and office of Bajwa Developers’ managing director Jarnail Singh Bajwa in Sector 71, Mohali, and Sunny Enclave, Kharar. The officials, who came in two private vehicles, reached the spot around 8 am and carried on the raid till the evening. They did not disclose the purpose of the visit. TNS
Retired Captain duped of Rs 51 lakh
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a Sector 38 resident for duping a former Captain of Rs 51 lakh. According to the police, Capt Bhagat Singh (retd), 78, alleged that Sanjay Verma (55) lured him with good returns on investment, but later refused to return the money. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Cleanliness drive held at RBU
Mohali: A cleanliness drive was organised by students and staff of the Rayat Bahra University on Friday to mark World Environment Day on the theme, “Towards a Cleaner Environment and Strong Democracy”. A tree-plantation programme was inaugurated by Dr Parvinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, along with Prof AS Chahal, chief coordinator; and Dr Simerjit Kaur, Dean of Student Welfare; BS Bains, Director (Administration); and Dr Kavita, NSS programme officer. TNS
Young Founders Summit begins
Chandigarh: A three-day boot camp, Young Founders Summit, which kicked off in the tricity on Friday, has been aimed at tapping the entrepreneurial skills of students from Class IX to XII. It is a platform where young changemakers will come forward to give their ideas and work on these in a team, ultimately, collaborating into a real business with the help of right resources. It is the brainchild of 21-year-old Navya Mehta, a graduate from the Kelley School of Business, US. TNS
Chess tourney tomorrow
Chandigarh: The Black Bishop club is organising its 1st one-day chess tournament on June 5 (Sunday) at Mahajan Bhawan in sector 37-C here. A chess enthusiast and Income Tax official, Puneet Kumar, has sponsored the cash prizes and the trophy for the winners in different categories, said Chief Arbiter Gurjeet Singh. Entries can be sent to Gurjeet Singh (9914555373). TNS
Phone recovered from jail inmate
Chandigarh: The Burail jail authorities recovered a mobile phone from a gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide, Manjeet, alias Mota, alias Rahul. Sources said the jail authorities had information about Manjeet using a mobile phone following which a surprise check of cell number 9 was conducted on June 2 and a Nokia phone with a SIM card was recovered. Manjeet had concealed it in his underwear. Manjeet is an undertrial in a murder case. TNS
Youth held for jewellery theft
Chandigarh: A 23-year-old youth has been arrested for committing a theft at a relative’s house. The complainant, Sandeep Kaur of Sector 29, stated that her sister’s husband Pritpal Singh, a resident of Jalandhar district, had come to stay at her house since her father was admitted to the PGI. She alleged that on May 25, Pritpal stole a gold necklace, a pair of gold earrings, two gold rings and two gold bangles from her house. A case was registered at the Industrial Area police station on June 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala