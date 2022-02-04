Mohali: Ensure adequate arrangements for specially abled, elderly, ROs directed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 3

General observers Mohammad Zubair Ali Hashmi, K Mahesh, Ajay Gupta, police observer Varun Kapoor and expenditure observer Janardhan Sanathan held a high-level meeting to review the arrangements and preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

They directed the returning officers (ROs) to ensure that adequate arrangements were in place for specially abled persons and senior citizens above the age of 80 so as to enable them to cast their vote without any difficulty.

The general observers reviewed arrangements being made at polling stations. They also reviewed the status of all sensitive polling stations, statistics of Covid vaccination and officers and staff on duty for the elections.

The general observers took stock of the arrangements made for the security of EVMs. They categorically asked the ROs to ensure GPS system in vehicles in which EVMs would be transported.

They directed the ROs to ensure that all political parties and candidates obtain prior approval of advertisements/ banners/pamphlets from the Media Certification and Media Monitoring Committee. The returning officers were also instructed to dispose of complaints received through C-Vigil app on a priority basis.

Police observer Varun Kapoor, while reviewing the arrangements made by the district police administration to maintain peace and law and order at all levels during the elections, said every vehicle should be thoroughly checked at nakas laid throughout the district and at inter-state checkpoints.