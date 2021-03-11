Mohali faces water, power woes

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 29

Several areas in the district are facing acute shortage of drinking water due to erratic supply.

Residents of Mullanpur Garibdas, Nayagaon, Phase 11 Colony, Amb Sahib, Jagatpura, Guru Nanak Colony and Azad Nagar Colony in Balongi are facing acute shortage of drinking water. Residents of Azad Nagar Colony in Balongi said they were facing shortage for the past 20 days and the situation was getting worse day by day.

The situation is particularly worse in colonies and slums where migrant labourers live. At some places, water tankers have been pressed into action, but they are of very little relief.

Meanwhile, Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi continued to reel under frequent power cuts, though the situation was a little better than the past couple of days.

Zirakpur resident Harwinder Punia said, “Today, the situation was a little better as power cuts did not stretch for too long.”In Kharar, residents of Western Tower Housing Society on Nijjer road, staged a protest outside the office of the developer after they spent a powerless night on Thursday.

Residents of Shimla Homes-1 have been without power for the past four days after the PSPCL cut the connection due to non-payment of the bill by the builder.