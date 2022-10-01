Joyride crash: Mohali fair organiser had conditional permission only, says official report

Mohali, September 30
Nearly a month after a joyride collapsed 75 feet above the ground during a fair in Phase-8 on September 4, the district administration has found that the fair organiser had only conditional permission.
In a report submitted to the Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar by Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Brar and other officials from various departments, it has come to light that the organiser went ahead with the show without the final permission.
The police had arrested Mukesh Sharma (fair manager) of Jaipur, Arif Khan of Ghaziabad and Gorav of Meerut (both ride operators) under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.
The DC will recommend further action against the fair organiser. At least 10 persons, including children and women, were injured in the accident. They had suffered head and neck injuries.
Sources said the report allegedly found no lapse on the part of the government officials. The panel, which submitted the report, has recommended certain measures to be taken before giving the final permission to a trade fair organiser. These include granting permission in two parts, first, to erect the structure, and then, to operate it safely.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...