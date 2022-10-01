Joyride crash: Mohali fair organiser had conditional permission only, says official report

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 30

Nearly a month after a joyride collapsed 75 feet above the ground during a fair in Phase-8 on September 4, the district administration has found that the fair organiser had only conditional permission.

In a report submitted to the Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar by Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Brar and other officials from various departments, it has come to light that the organiser went ahead with the show without the final permission.

The police had arrested Mukesh Sharma (fair manager) of Jaipur, Arif Khan of Ghaziabad and Gorav of Meerut (both ride operators) under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

The DC will recommend further action against the fair organiser. At least 10 persons, including children and women, were injured in the accident. They had suffered head and neck injuries.

Sources said the report allegedly found no lapse on the part of the government officials. The panel, which submitted the report, has recommended certain measures to be taken before giving the final permission to a trade fair organiser. These include granting permission in two parts, first, to erect the structure, and then, to operate it safely.

#Mohali