Mohali: Five arrested in carjacking case

Mohali, August 11
The police today claimed to have arrested five persons of a gang who were involved in a carjacking case on the Kharar-Morinda road January 30 this year.
The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas, alias Lucky, a resident of Badali village, Kharar; Gurwinder Singh, alias Bunty, alias Guri, (22), Ramandeep Singh, alias Ramna (24), both residents of Badali village, Rupnagar district; Yashine Akhtar, a resident of Nakodar, Jalandhar; and Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Chatamali village, Rupnagar.
The police also recovered a pistol, five cartridges and a Brezza car from their possession.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said a police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gursher Singh and CIA Inspector Shiv Kumar, arrested Vikas alias Lucky, an accomplice of dreaded gangster Sampat Nehra, on August 6. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with Gurwinder Singh and Ramandeep Singh, snatched a Brezza car from a person at the gunpoint on the Kharar-Morinda road on January 30.
Vivek Sheel Soni said during interrogation, three accused revealed the names of other two members of the gang.
