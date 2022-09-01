Mohali get three points on basis of first innings lead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Mohali have claimed three points on the basis of their first innings lead against Nawanshahr in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior Tournament for Katoch Shield.

In the match played at Ropar, the Nawanshahr skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bowled out for 153 runs in 52.5 overs. Ujjwal Thapliyal (32) and Akashdeep Dahri (30) were the main scorers for the side. Siddharth Kaul claimed three wickets while Ashwani Kumar and Harshdeep Singh claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Mohali lads posted 323 rtuns in 69.4 overs. Ramandeep Singh (90 off 82 balls) topped the score chart while Kaul contributed 50 off 44 balls. Amandeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for the bowling side while Akashdeep Dahri claimed two wickets.

In their second innings, Nawanshahr posted 111/2 in 24 overs before the stumps were drawn. Rishab Sharma (56) and Dahri (53) were the two main scorers. Harshdeep and Gurkirat Maan took one wicket each for the bowling side.

Prabhsimran hits double ton

Patiala also won three points while Barnala claimed one as their match ended in a draw at Mansa. Batting first, Patiala amassed 520/4 in 90 overs. Prabhsimran Singh posted 243 off 214 balls, with 29 boundaries and seven sixes while Prabhjot Singh contributed 153 off 197 balls, with 17 boundaries and one six. Sukhwinder Singh (3/174) was the lone wicket-taker for the bowling side.

In reply, the Barnala lads were bowled out for 264 runs in 74 overs. Mandeep Inder Bawa (81) and Venus Garg (59) were the main scorers. Aryaman Singh claimed 4/55 and Kuljit Singh took 3/47 for the bowling side.

