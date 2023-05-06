Mohali gets 6 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 5

Six new Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated today, raising their count to 34 in the district.

The new health facilities have come up in Phase 7, Basauli, Khijargarh, Majat and Landran. Besides, the Phase 3B1 facility has been shifted to Santemajra.

During a function at Landran, MLA Kulwant Singh, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and senior health officials dedicated the facilities to public. The MLA said these clinics were providing the ‘best’ health services free of cost to people. He also inspected the clinic and interacted with the staff.

Meanwhile, Kulwant Singh said cameras would be installed in the entire city at a cost of Rs 15 crore.