Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

Chandigarh, May 10
Alarmed over the grenade attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, the UT police laid nakas in the city, which continued till the wee hours of today.
Senior police officers, DSPs, SHOs and those in charge of police posts patrolled their areas following the incident. Roads leading to the city from Mohali were barricaded and vehicles entering the city were checked. The police were also instructed to check vital locations in the city.
Sources said SHOs were out in the field till around 2 am while the nakas continued till early morning, UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said patrolling in the city had been intensified and a close vigil was being kept at all entry points to the city. A police official said patrolling in the city had been stepped up. “All suspicious vehicles are being checked,” the police official said.
