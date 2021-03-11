Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 10

In view of last night’s grenade attack in Mohali, the local police today beefed up security by setting up bunkers at nine border check posts. Besides, the police are keeping tabs on suspected elements by checking vehicles entering the district.

Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi said an anti-bomb squad and a dog squad had been alerted and these teams were carrying out checking at crowded places in the district. He said they would continue the exercise in future too to thwart any attempts of anti-social elements to disturb peace in the area.

Dr Qureshi said he had also asked the SHOs of police stations, in-charge of the check posts and other patrolling parties to be vigilant and take strict action if any kind of criminal and anti-social activity is noticed. He also appealed to the general people to immediately inform the police if they came across any suspected articles or person.