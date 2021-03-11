Mohali: Gym trainer nabbed for firing into the air

Mohali, June 3
The police have arrested a gym trainer, Sahil Verma, a resident of Kurali, for firing into the air at TDI City last night. The police have seized a licensed weapon and an SUV used in the crime. Residents complained to the police after the shots were fired. A case under the Arms Act and Section 336 of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station.
Meanwhile, in a major pre-emptive exercise to control the law and order situation in Mohali, over 150 police personnel combed TDI City, Sector 110, early this morning. The police issued more than 200 notices to house owners regarding tenant verification. Three motorcycles without valid documents were impounded. Besides, the police rounded up five unidentified persons on the grounds of suspicion. Their details are being verified. Three FIRs have been registered under Section 188 of the IPC at the Sohana police station.
DSP (City-2) Sukhjeet Singh Virk led the search operation. Sohana SHO Gurjeet Singh said, “The search operation will continue in the coming days. The house owners have been advised to get the tenant verification done.”
