Mohali: Haryana Sports Minister bats for BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht

Mohali, February 8
People need to choose a right leader and right party so that they do not have to repent for the next five years, as leaders seek votes during door-to-door campaign but disappear after the elections.
This was stated by Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh while campaigning for the BJP candidate from Mohali, Sanjeev Vashisht, at the party officer in Phase 3B2 today. He said the entire city knew how Vashisht had been helping people in the past years. He appealed to the residents to help Vashisht win with a huge margin.
