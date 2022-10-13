Mohali health team collects sweets samples

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 12

The food safety wing of the Health Department, along with a team from the SDM’s office, inspected sweet-manufacturing units at Dera Bassi and Zirakpur today. They collected samples of various products, including dhoda burfi and patisa.

District Health Officer Subhash Kumar said inspections were being conducted daily as per the instructions given by Abhinav Trikha, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar asked the officials concerned to take strict action against food business operators, particularly sweets shops, found selling adulterated products.

