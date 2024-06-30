Mohali hospital observes cancer survivors’ month

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

Sohana Hospital celebrated national cancer survivors’ month today to commemorate and recognise the resilience, conviction and courage of patients in their fight against the disease.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain was the chief guest at the event while the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Mohali SDM were guests of honour.

An auspicious lamp-lighting ceremony was held to mark the beginning of the event followed by a skit prepared by the nursing staff and a ramp walk showcasing the beauty and confidence of cancer survivors.

During the entire month of June, the hospital held various activities highlighting the importance of early cancer detection and its prevention.

