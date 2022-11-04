Mohali hospitals inspected at night

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 3

Senior health officials, led by Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur, conducted surprise checks at government health institutions across the district on Wednesday night.

The officials had elaborate rounds of the Emergency and woman and child wards. They checked the availability of medicines and other essential equipment.

The officials paid surprise visits to the District Hospital in Mohali, sub-divisional hospitals in Dera Bassi and Banur, and community health centres in Lalru, Dhakoli, Banur, Kurali and Boothgarh.

District health officer Subhash Kumar, district immunisation officer Girish Dogra, district dental health officer Parneet Grewal and all senior medical officers were part of the inspection drive which started at 8 pm and concluded at 11 pm.

The Civil Surgeon said the purpose of visiting the hospitals at night was to check the quality of health care services being given to people, especially in Emergency and child and woman wards, and to make the overall functioning of government health institutions better and effective.

Adarshpal Kaur said she visited the district hospital in Mohali and inspected various wards. She said different teams visited the hospitals’ Emergency ward, labour room, maternity ward, operation theatre, labs, etc and spoke to the patients about the arrangements. Instructions were given to pay more attention to cleanliness in wards. She added that the health services and medical arrangements in all hospitals were found to be satisfactory.

