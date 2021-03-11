Mohali in commanding position against Ludhiana

Chandigarh, June 4
Mohali lads claimed a 120-run lead against Ludhiana on the opening day of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-19 Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy.
Batting first, Mohali posted 204 runs in 58.2 overs in their first innings. Sanraj Singh (96 off 115 balls, with 16 boundaries) and Jovanpreet Singh (59 off 138 with nine boundaries) were the main run-getters for Mohali. Aradhya claimed four wickets, while Vikrant and Karanjot Singh took two wickets each.
In reply, Ludhiana was playing on 84/4 in 31 overs when the stumps were drawn. Saksham Vij (51) and Shabd Tangri (7) were at the crease. Bhatia claimed two wickets, while Gurinder and Guransh Singh claimed a wicket each.
Patiala lads closed the opening day with a 205-run lead against Fatehgarh Sahib. Batting first, Fatehgarh Sahib was bundled out for 64 runs in 37 overs. Abhinav claimed four wickets, while Damanpreet Singh and Kabir Garg took two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Patiala declared their innings for 269/5 in 51 overs. Vihan Malhotra (83), Prabhjit Singh (67) and Dev Amritpal Singh (51) were the main run-getters. Ansh Dhingra claimed three wickets. In their second innings, Fatehgarh Sahib was playing 1/1 in 2 overs when the stumps were drawn.
In other matches, Ferozepur claimed a 225-run lead over Amritsar, while Jalandhar was leading by six runs against Gurdaspur at the end of the first day’s play. Faridkot lads claimed a 179-run lead over Fazilka and Moga was trailing by 65 runs against Muktsar. Sangrur led the first day with 35 runs and Kapurthala maintained a 480-run lead over Nawanshahr.
