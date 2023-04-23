Mohali institute runner-up at moot court competition

Patiala, April 22
Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi, won the 11th RGNUL National Moot Court Competition organised by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, on April 20 and 21. The Army Institute of Law, Mohali, stood the runner-up.
A total of 30 teams from across the country took part in the competition, whcih aims at testing the oratory and research skills of the partiicapting teams.
The final rounds were conducted yesterday and were adjudged by a three-Judge Bench.
Samika Verma from the Army Institute of Law, Mohali was adjudged the best speaker. The best memorial prize went to the HNLU, Raipur. The best witness prize was won by Shashank Tripathi from the RGNUL, Punjab.
