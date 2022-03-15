Mohali: IT raid at office of developer, papers scanned

Mohali, March 14
The Income Tax Department conducted a raid on the office of Omaxe Limited, New Chandigarh, as part of nationwide raids this morning.
Officials of the department, along with CRPF personnel, reached the office in the morning. The raid continued till late in the afternoon. Sources said officials also scanned documents.
As part of the nationwide IT raids, officials raided 45 locations in 28 cities, including Ludhiana, New Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Gaziabad, Lucknow and Indore.
