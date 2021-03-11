Mohali: Juvenile among 7 held with 24 phones, 2 bikes

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

The police have arrested seven youths, including a juvenile, and recovered two stolen motorcycles and 24 stolen mobile phones from them.

The suspects, identified as UP native Anoop Kumar, Ludhiana resident Iqbal Singh and Bihar native Dayanand Mandal, were arrested and on further investigation Sohana residents Gurvinder Singh, Khush Kumar and Amritpal Singh were arrested and booked under Sections 379 of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station on May 18.

The suspects were arrested from Kumbhra and two bikes and 24 phones were recovered from them.

The Phase VIII SHO, Ajitesh Kaushal said, “Earlier, three suspects were arrested. Their questioning led to further arrest of four more suspects. They will be produced in the court tomorrow.”

One juvenile, too, has been apprehended in the theft case. Cops said their arrest had solved several cases of theft in the tricity.