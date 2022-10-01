Mohali, Kharar civic bodies honoured too

Mohali, September 30
The Mohali Municipal Corporation and the Kharar Municipal Committee won the ISL awards at a function in New Delhi today.
MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur said while the Kharar civic body was awarded in the 50,000 to 1 lakh population category, the Mohali Municipal Corporation bagged the hounour in the 1 lakh to 3 lakh population category.
Joint Commissioner Damandeep Kaur and Assistant Commissioner Varinder Jain received the award for the Mohali MC. For the Kharar civic body, Executive Officer Manbir Singh Gill and MC president Jaspreet Kaur received the honour.
