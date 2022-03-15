Mohali: Licences of education consultants cancelled

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March14

The district administration today cancelled the lincences of Xway Emerging Solutions and Ocean International Education Consultant situated in Phase 2, Mohali, with immediate effect under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act 2012.

Additional District Magistrate Komal Mittal said the consultancy licences were issued in the name of Amit Chaudhary, a resident of Adarsh ??Nagar, Nayagaon, Kharar tehsil, owner of Xway Emerging Solutions; and Sachin Kumar, a resident of Danoh village in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, and owner of Ocean International Education Consultant for consultancy work under the Act/Rules and the term of the licence was till Decembe19, 2021.

Komal Mittal said the office had sent a letter to the official address of the licensees asking them to provide information about the clients as well as the fee charged from them as per the prescribed procedure and report on the service rendered. In case of non-submission of the aforesaid report by the licensee after a long period of time, a notice was issued under the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2012, directing them to appear before the court with clarification.

Komal Mittal said the Tehsildar, Mohali, had sent the report that the two consultancy offices had been closed for a long time and recommended that their licences be cancelled with immediate effect.