Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

Chandigarh, December 7
A 25-year-old man was arrested for bursting firecrackers from his moving Ford Mustang GT in Punjab's Mohali.
The man has been identified as Ravit Kapoor and is a resident of Homeland Heights apartments in Sector 70, Mohali.
A video showed Ravit Kapoor driving the car slowly on an empty road while colourful shots lit the sky, launched from a cracker box placed on the vehicle's boot. The car was in the name of Ravit’s wife Harinder Kaur Mann.
Kapoor told the police that he did the stunt to impress his wife for their wedding anniversary.
While driving his car as the crackers burst, Ravit got the stunt filmed by an auto-rickshaw driver, who is yet to be identified.
The police suspect the car, with an Uttarakhand number registered in the name of his wife, is in Delhi.
Ravit has been arrested.
