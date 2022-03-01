Mohali man dies in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 28

A 45-year-old Mohali man, Babloo, was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Bir Ghaggar village. The incident took place on Saturday evening around 8 pm when he was crossing a link road with his relatives to attend a puja at Bir Ghaggar village.

A rashly driven Fortuner, coming from the Pinjore side, hit the victim.

He sustained injuries on his legs and head and was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The car driver fled from the spot.

The complainant, victim’s son Sunil Kumar, said he could not note down the registration number of the SUV.

A case was registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.

A police official said they were yet to identify the vehicle and the driver. —