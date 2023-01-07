Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu moves High Court against removal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Mohali Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking quashing of order passed by Punjab’s Department of Local Government, whereby he has been removed from the councillor’s post.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench. But it was directed to be listed before some other Bench after seeking appropriate orders from the Chief Justice. Seeking quashing of the order, the petitioner contended he was removed on the ground of being a member of a society.

It was done in an illegal and arbitrary manner and in violation of principles of natural justice “when this was not even a ground under the provision of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976”, he contended.

The petitioner has stated the allegation against him was that a complaint was received stating he was member of “Amritpreet Cooperative LC Society Limited” and also the chairman of the MC’s Finance and Contracts Committee (FCC). He participated in FCC proceedings, whereby tender of development work was allotted to the society.

In reply to a show-cause notice, he stated the entire proceedings were initiated against him at the behest of the local MLA from an opposite faction of the corporation who wanted to remove him by hook or by crook.

The impugned order was passed ignoring the fact that e-tendering process was being done by the corporation’s technical staff. The bids were opened by commissioner and the society was given contracts only because of being “L1”, as is mandated by the prescribed procedure, he contended.