Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu visits gaushala

Mohali, April 29
Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, along with his entire team and officials of the Municipal Corporation, today visited a gaushala in Mohali. He sought information from the staff about the care and maintenance of the animals kept there.
The Mayor also checked the registers, besides the number of cattle kept in the gaushala. Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Municipal Commissioner Kamal Garg and other officials were present.
Mayor Amarjit instructed the authorities to maintain supply of water for the animals kept in the gaushala and take care of them in view of the summer weather.
He said proper arrangements need to be made for the care of animals this summer. At present, there are not too many animals in the gaushala. If the number of animals increases, MC officials should be informed immediately so that additional animals could be shifted to the new cowshed at Balongi.
Sidhu also visited the dog sterilisation site. He said the contract for the sterilisation of dogs had already been awarded and the work would soon be started in Mohali.
