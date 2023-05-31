Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu appears before Vigilance Bureau for 2nd time

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu today appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate assets case.

This was Sidhu’s second appearance in the VB office, however, he did not confirm if today’s questioning was regarding the first case or a separate fresh case. “I was called to the office today and responded to all their questions. Today I was questioned by another wing, whereas last time it was a different wing. I have not been provided the copy of the ‘complaint’ received by them against me.”

Sources said he was questioned about Derri village land and other issues for around two hours by an AIG and other officials. He has been asked to appear again on June 7.

On being asked whether the VB action hints of political vendetta as his elder brother and BJP leader Balbir Singh Sidhu is also set to appear before the VB for the second time on June 2, Sidhu said, “As of now I cannot say anything.”