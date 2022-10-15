Mohali Mayor files reply, says allegations motivated

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 14

Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu today filed a reply to the show-cause notice issued by the Local Government Department regarding the rejection of his membership as a councillor. Sidhu reached the head office of the Local Government Department in Sector 35 and submitted his reply to five questions.

Sources said Sidhu denied all the allegations saying that they were motivated by politics. All the works of the Municipal Corporation had been done in a fully transparent manner. He had never taken any financial benefit from Amritpreet Cooperative Society (of which the Mayor himself is also a member) and for all the tenders allotted to this society, he had never made a recommendation.

On September 16, the Principal Secretary, Local Government, issued a show-cause notice to Mohali Municipal Corporation Mayor and F&CC chairman Sidhu over charges of conflict of interest in the allotment of development works.

The notice has been served on a complaint regarding irregularities in the allotment of works to Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited, Mohali, of which Sidhu is allegedly a member. Sidhu has been given 15 days to file a reply against the charges, failing which “one-sided proceedings” will begin. Sidhu had approached the High Court against the notice but had not got relief.