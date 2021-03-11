Mohali Mayor seeks better firefighting infra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

The MC has asked GMADA to provide a fire tender that could cater to buildings with up to 104-m height. At present, the MC has fire tenders capable of extinguishing fire up to a height of 54 metres.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu has written a letter to GMADA in this regard. Divulging details, he said the corporation was making comprehensive arrangements to deal with fire incidents in the city in view of the hot weather. He said he also asked the GMADA authorities to make arrangements for training the fire brigade staff to operate fire tenders used for high-rise buildings.

The Mayor said besides, the construction work of a new fire brigade in Sector 78 was in full swing. He said it would cover new sectors and the Industrial Area, Phase 9.